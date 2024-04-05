About Carnegie Europe

In-depth analysis of the growing fractures in Europe’s external relationships with its various partners and competitors and the risks posed by continued instability in Europe’s neighborhood.
Audience engagement on the continued crisis of democracy and the growing schisms between European countries, and their ultimate impact on the trajectory of the European Union.
A forward-looking initiative bringing focus to Europe’s efforts to regulate and safeguard the global commons, from the geopolitical dynamics driving the climate debate to the future of artificial intelligence.
Balfour writes regularly to explore the relationship between Europe’s domestic politics and its role in the world. She has particularly highlighted the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has opened new possibilities for Europe to lead on reforming global governance. Beyond that, her work focuses on EU foreign policy, EU enlargement, international support for civil society, and human rights and democracy.
Carnegie Europe seeks to attract research fellows and staff members from a diverse array of disciplines and backgrounds, who are passionate about the intersection of international affairs and Europe. As the European center of the Carnegie Endowment, Carnegie Europe aims to bring a global perspective to Brussels and to share a European lens to the world with the ultimate objective of advancing international peace.
Carnegie Europe offers academic internships in research, communications, and development. Interns will not only cultivate skills that complement their education but will also benefit from joining Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, Silicon Valley, and Washington.