About Carnegie Europe
About Us

A trusted source for European foreign and security policy analysis, Carnegie Europe delivers independent insights and interdisciplinary expertise that bring together national, regional, and global perspectives.

About Us

A trusted source for European foreign and security policy analysis, Carnegie Europe delivers independent insights and interdisciplinary expertise that bring together national, regional, and global perspectives.

Foreign Policy

Europe’s Global and Regional Role

In-depth analysis of the growing fractures in Europe’s external relationships with its various partners and competitors and the risks posed by continued instability in Europe’s neighborhood.

Foreign Policy

Europe’s Global and Regional Role

In-depth analysis of the growing fractures in Europe’s external relationships with its various partners and competitors and the risks posed by continued instability in Europe’s neighborhood.

Governance

Europe’s Governance Challenge

Audience engagement on the continued crisis of democracy and the growing schisms between European countries, and their ultimate impact on the trajectory of the European Union.

Governance

Europe’s Governance Challenge

Audience engagement on the continued crisis of democracy and the growing schisms between European countries, and their ultimate impact on the trajectory of the European Union.

Future

Europe’s Future

A forward-looking initiative bringing focus to Europe’s efforts to regulate and safeguard the global commons, from the geopolitical dynamics driving the climate debate to the future of artificial intelligence.

Future

Europe’s Future

A forward-looking initiative bringing focus to Europe’s efforts to regulate and safeguard the global commons, from the geopolitical dynamics driving the climate debate to the future of artificial intelligence.

Featured

Rosa Balfour, Center Director

Balfour writes regularly to explore the relationship between Europe’s domestic politics and its role in the world. She has particularly highlighted the ways in which the coronavirus pandemic has opened new possibilities for Europe to lead on reforming global governance. Beyond that, her work focuses on EU foreign policy, EU enlargement, international support for civil society, and human rights and democracy.

Our People

Our People

Meet Carnegie Europe’s Advisory Council

See our Advisory Council

Meet Carnegie Europe’s Advisory Council

See our Advisory Council

Meet Carnegie Europe’s scholars

See Our Experts

Meet Carnegie Europe’s scholars

See Our Experts

Meet Carnegie Europe’s Staff

See our staff

Meet Carnegie Europe’s Staff

See our staff

Join the Team

Join the Team

Working at Carnegie Europe

Carnegie Europe seeks to attract research fellows and staff members from a diverse array of disciplines and backgrounds, who are passionate about the intersection of international affairs and Europe. As the European center of the Carnegie Endowment, Carnegie Europe aims to bring a global perspective to Brussels and to share a European lens to the world with the ultimate objective of advancing international peace.

Browse Job Listings

Internships at Carnegie Europe

Carnegie Europe offers academic internships in research, communications, and development. Interns will not only cultivate skills that complement their education but will also benefit from joining Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, Silicon Valley, and Washington.

Browse Internships