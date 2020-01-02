Employment Opportunities at Carnegie Europe

Current staff and internship opportunities are listed below. We welcome the opportunity to review applications for open positions. Please note that we accept applications for posted positions only. Unsolicited resumes are not retained.

Staff Positions

Communications Manager

Carnegie Europe, the European policy research center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, is seeking a full-time Communications Manager to work in its Brussels office.

The selected candidate is expected to shape the center's communications activities, taking on a wide range of tasks. Duties will include designing and implementing the center's communications campaigns and overall communications strategy, maintaining Carnegie Europe's web and digital presence by supervising the production of social media content and mailings, and conducting targeted outreach to the media and policymaking communities to maximize the impact of Carnegie's research. The selected candidate will also work closely with the editor-in-chief of Strategic Europe, our center's flagship blog, to plan and commission short-form pieces, and lead on their copyediting and publishing.

This is an opportunity for someone with a keen interest in international affairs and a nose for making European foreign policy accessible to a wide and diverse audience. The ideal candidate will have 4-5 years of experience in a relevant role, proven writing and editing skills, the ability to prioritize and work well as part of a team. This position requires a university degree and native-level English. Editorial experience at a recognized media outlet, knowledge of content management systems (CMS), and fluency in other EU languages, especially French, will be considered strong assets.

Candidates must be living in or able to work full-time in Brussels, where the position is located. Carnegie offers a competitive benefits package and a salary commensurate with experience. This position will start as soon as possible.

Please apply via the Carnegie Endowment website by providing a copy of your CV and a cover letter that clearly explains why you are interested in working for Carnegie Europe and outlines any relevant professional experience in the field of communications.

Internship Positions

There are no internship positions available at this time.

Carnegie Europe offers academic internships to support the center’s activities in research, communications, and organizational development. Interns are an integral part of Carnegie’s growing global network, which includes offices in Asia, Beirut, Brussels, New Delhi, the Silicon Valley, and Washington.

Internships are unpaid. Applicants are encouraged to check with their academic institutions for information about available sources of internship credit or sponsorship. Carnegie Europe is not able to provide information on possible external sources of funding or assistance for visa-related matters.

The academic internship program is competitive. Applications will be judged on eligibility, past academic performance, relevant academic study, and work experience. Interviews may be conducted.

All eligible applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other protected group.

General requirements

Candidates must:

be enrolled in a university or equivalent higher education institution;

be eligible to earn academic credit or receive sponsorship for the internship;

have an excellent verbal and written command of English.

How to apply

For consideration, applicants must fill out the online application form and upload an English-language CV and cover letter to the online system.