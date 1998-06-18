REQUIRED IMAGE

National Security Implications of Satellite Exports to China

Thu. June 18th, 1998

Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, June 18, 1998

Gary Samore, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Nonproliferation
and Export controls at the National Security Council
Richard Fisher, Senior Analyst at the Asian Studies Center, Heritage Foundation
John Pike, Director of the Space Policy Project at the Federation of American Scientists
Joseph Cirincione, Director, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment

Transcript

List of Participants

Proliferation Brief "The China Satellite Debate"

Additional Resources

Chapter on China from Tracking Nuclear Proliferation: A Guide in Maps and Charts, 1998     

Federation of American Scientists China Nuclear Forces Guide

Recent Remarks by President Clinton on the State of US-China Relations

The Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR)

Department of State, Office of Defense Trade Controls

Department of Commerce, Bureau of Export Administration

event speakers

Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation