Understanding India's Tests

Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, October 26, 1998

Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar, Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in India visited the Carnegie Endowment for an intimate luncheon discussion of the political and geopolitical contributors to and implications of India's decision to test nuclear weapons this May.

This proceeding was off the record.

_____________________________

List of Participants

Related Resources: