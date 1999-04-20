event

New Challenges to US CTR Programs

Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace


Ted Warner
Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Threat Reduction

Chairs:
Joseph Cirincione
Director, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Bill Potter
Director, Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Monterey Institute of International Studies
Presentation of Rose Gottemoeller

Presentation of Ted Warner

Q & A Session

