Russian-US Boost Phase Missile Defense

Presenters:

,

Professor of Science, Technology, and National Security Policy at the MIT Security Studies Program

Mr. Richard Garwin,

Phillip D. Reed Senior Fellow for Science and Technology at the Council on Foreign Relations



Chair:

Mr. Joseph Cirincione

Director, Non-Proliferation Project,

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace



• Mr. Garwin's presentation: "Missile Defense Policy and Arms Control Issues"

[PDF] [PowerPoint]



• Dr. Postol's presentation: "A Russian-US Boost-Phase Defense to Defend Russia and the US from Postulated Rogue-State ICBMs"

[PDF]