India's Nuclear Bomb

Tue. November 16th, 1999

November 16, 1999, Proliferation Roundtable at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in cooperation with the Henry L. Stimson Center

India's Nuclear BombSpeakers:
Dr. George Perkovich
Director, Secure World Program,
W. Alton Jones Foundation
Mr. Daniel Poneman
Partner, Hogan and Hartson

Chairs:
Mr. Joseph Cirincione
Director, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Mr. Michael Krepon
President, Henry L. Stimson Center

•  Transcript of George Perkovich's remarks (partial)
•  Dr. Perkovich's notes for the presentation
•  Biography of Dr. George Perkovich
•  Participant list
•  Press release for India's Nuclear Bomb, by George Perkovich (November 1999)
•  More information on the Secure World Program at the W. Alton Jones Foundation

(From left) Michael Krepon, George Perkovich, Joseph Cirincione, Daniel Poneman

MilitaryNuclear PolicySouth Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Joseph Cirincione

Former Senior Associate, Director for NonProliferation

Jon Wolfsthal

Former Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program

Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.