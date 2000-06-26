event

Way Out There in the Blue

Mon. June 26th, 2000

On June 26, 2000, Frances Fitzgerald led a timely discussion of her new book exploring the relationship between missile defense and the American pysche. The central thesis of her exhaustive study is that "Our national discourse about foreign and defense policy is not about reality--or the best intelligence estimates about it--but instead a matter of domestic politics, history, and mythology." Transcript of Event

"Assessing the Assessment: The 1999 National Intelligence Assessment of the Ballistic Missile Threat" by Joseph Cirincione, Nonproliferation Review, Spring 2000

