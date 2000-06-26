Way Out There in the Blue

On June 26, 2000, Frances Fitzgerald led a timely discussion of her new book exploring the relationship between missile defense and the American pysche. The central thesis of her exhaustive study is that "Our national discourse about foreign and defense policy is not about reality--or the best intelligence estimates about it--but instead a matter of domestic politics, history, and mythology." Transcript of Event

Additional Resources:



