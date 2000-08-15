event

Protecting Nuclear Materials in the Former Soviet Union

Tue. August 15th, 2000

An event of the Russian American Nuclear Security Advisory Council (RANSAC), hosted by the Non-Proliferation Project.

This event featured presentations by the authors of a new report, Renewing the Partnership: Recommendations for Accelerated Action to Secure Nuclear Material in the Former Soviet Union, which details the status, issues, and problems related to the U.S.-Russian Nuclear Material Protection, Control, and Accounting (MPC&A) program. The full text of the report is available on the RANSAC website.

Authors:
Oleg Bukharin, researcher, Center for Energy and Environmental Studies at Princeton University

Matthew Bunn, Assistant Director of the Science, Technology, and Public Policy Program at Harvard University

Kenneth Luongo, Executive Director of RANSAC

Event Chair:
Jon Wolfsthal, Non-Proliferation Project, Carnegie Endowment

