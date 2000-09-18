International Perspectives on National Missile Defense

Registration
|Yves Boyer
|Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique, Paris
|Air Marshal Sir Timothy Garden, RAF (ret.)
|Centre for Defence Studies at Kings College, London
|Steven Lee
|Canadian Centre for Foreign Policy Development, Ottawa
|Sverre Lodgaard
|Norwegian Institute for International Affairs, Oslo
|Alessandro Politi
|Italian Ministry of Defense, Rome
On September 18, 2000, a distinguished panel of European and Canadian experts presented the views of five different U.S. allies on national missile defense at a Carnegie Proliferation Roundtable. The delegation's U.S. visit was hosted by the British-American Security Information Council.
The complete Federal News Service transcript of the event can be viewed at the following link: FNS Transcript "International Perspectives on NMD"