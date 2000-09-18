REQUIRED IMAGE

International Perspectives on National Missile Defense

Mon. September 18th, 2000

Discussants:

Yves Boyer Fondation pour la Recherche Stratégique, Paris
Air Marshal Sir Timothy Garden, RAF (ret.) Centre for Defence Studies at Kings College, London
Steven Lee Canadian Centre for Foreign Policy Development, Ottawa
Sverre Lodgaard Norwegian Institute for International Affairs, Oslo
Alessandro Politi Italian Ministry of Defense, Rome

On September 18, 2000, a distinguished panel of European and Canadian experts presented the views of five different U.S. allies on national missile defense at a Carnegie Proliferation Roundtable. The delegation's U.S. visit was hosted by the British-American Security Information Council.

The complete Federal News Service transcript of the event can be viewed at the following link: FNS Transcript "International Perspectives on NMD"

