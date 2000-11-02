Saddam's Bombmaker

Drawing on his personal experience, Dr. Khidhir Hamza spoke candidly about Iraq's clandestine development of nuclear weapons, and his own crucial part in the program. A nuclear physicist trained in the United States, Dr. Hamza was brought back to Iraq by the Baathist regime, in order to develop a nuclear bomb. A copy of the Manhattan Project report, which he found in an Iraqi library, provided an early blueprint for Iraq's nuclear weapons program.

The effort to acquire nuclear weapons continued, he said, with some success even after the end of the Persian Gulf War. Dr. Hamza fled Iraq in 1994. He strongly believes that Saddam Hussein's quest to dominate the Middle East with the acquisition of nuclear weapons continues undeterred. A team of qualified Iraqi scientists and technicians enables this effort - an indigenous scientific capability that, he says, is absent in Iran.

Transcript of Event - Transcript of Dr. Hamza's presentation, and the question and answer session which followed.

