On 27 March at the Carnegie Endowment Dr. Robert S. Norris, Senior Analyst at the National Resources Defense Council, gave a presentation on his forthcoming book Racing to the Finish: General Leslie R. Groves, Builder of the Atomic Bomb , as part of the on-going History of the Nuclear Age Series.

In his presentation, Norris argued that the most glaring omission in the vast literature about the Manhattan Project is the personal history of the key person who made it a success: General Groves. The emphasis on science, and the role of the scientists, has been exaggerated in the literature about the atomic bomb, while the industrial, engineering, military, and administrative aspects have been neglected. When these are fully revealed and appreciated Groves is readily seen as the indispensable person, the dominant force, without whom the bomb would not have been ready and used when it was.

