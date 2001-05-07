Missile Technology Control Regime: How Effective Is It?

Registration
Speakers:
Vann Van Diepen: Director, Office of Chemical, Biological and Missile Nonproliferation, U.S. Department of State
Richard Speier: Consultant on Missile Non-proliferation
Chair:
Joseph Cirincione: Director, Carnegie Nonproliferation Project
For the last 14 years the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR), an international export control arrangement, has sought to hinder the proliferation of missiles capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction. The Roundtable discussion focused on the regime's successes and failures, as well as the challenges facing the Bush Administration as it formulates its non-proliferation policy. These issues include the stability of the MTCR's rules of restraint, the technical coverage of its restrictions, and the continued activities of some major missile suppliers, as well as the balance between missile non-proliferation and missile defense.
