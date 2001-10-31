Non-Proliferation Technical Training Seminar

Registration
Presenter: The Department of Energy.
The briefing was on unclassified information for nuclear enrichment, reprocessing and weaponization.
The event was conducted off the record.
Presenter: The Department of Energy.
The briefing was on unclassified information for nuclear enrichment, reprocessing and weaponization.
The event was conducted off the record.
Jon Wolfsthal
Former Nonresident Scholar, Nuclear Policy Program
Jon Wolfsthal was a nonresident scholar with the Nuclear Policy Program.