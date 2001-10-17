The Khatami Presidency and Emerging Patterns in Iranian Foreign Policy

Registration
Speakers:
Mahmood Sariolghalam, Associate Professor of International Relations at Shahid Behesheti University, Tehran
Daniel Brumberg, Associate Professor in the Department of Government at Georgetown University
Chair: Joseph Cirincione, Director, Carnegie Non-Proliferation Project
Dr. Sariolghalam is director of Tehran’s Center for Scientific Research and Middle East Strategic Studies and the editor-in-chief of Discourse, an Iranian English-language Quarterly. He is the author of numerous books and articles, including the recent "Foreign Policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran: Theoretical Renewal and the Paradigm for Coalition," (Tehran, 2001) and "Justice for All" (pdf)(Washington Quarterly, Summer 2001).
Dr. Brumberg is Chairman of the non-profit Foundation on Democratization and Political Cahnge in the Middle East and a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Democracy and the Advisory Board of the International Forum on Democratic Studies. He is the author of numerous articles on political and social change in the Middle East and wider Islamic World, and recently published the book Reinventing Khomeini: The Struggle for Reform in Iran (University of Chicago Press, 2001).