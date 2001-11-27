Africa, Islam, and Terrorism

Read meeting summary

Presenters:

Ken Menkhaus, specialist on Somalia and its Islamic movements, served as special political advisor in UN operations in Somalia and continues as consultant to the UN and the U.S. government

David Shinn, a career foreign service officer, served as director of the Office of East African Affairs and then as ambassador to Ethiopia

John Paden, professor of international studies at George Mason University, is a noted Africanist scholar, and is author of a forthcoming study on "Islam and Constitutionalism in Nigeria"

Moderator: Marina Ottaway, Carnegie senior associate and co-director of the Democracy and Rule of Law project, is working on a study of semi-authoritarian régimes in Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East