Central Asia and the War on Terror

Mon. November 19th, 2001
Panel 1: The Situation on the Ground: Security Risks and Opportunities in Central Asia

Martha Olcott, senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment and a leading authority on Central Asia, will report on her findings from a two-week trip to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan this month. Her newest book, Kazakhstan: Unfulfilled Promise, will be published by the Endowment early in 2002. Chair: Andrew Kuchins, director of the Russian and Eurasian Program, Carnegie Endowment.

Panel 2: U.S. and Russian Defense Cooperation in Central Asia

Oksana Antonenko is a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, specializing in Russian defense policy and defense reform in Moscow and the regions. She has recently returned from Uzbekistan, where she was studying Russian military interactions with the Uzbek military.

Ted Warner was assistant secretary of defense for strategy and threat reductions during the Clinton administration, where he oversaw important early stages of cooperation with Russia and the Central Asian states through the Partnership for Peace and related mechanisms. He is currently a principal at Booz Allen Hamilton.

Jeffrey Starr recently left his position as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, where he was responsible for innovations in U.S. defense cooperation with the Central Asian states, particularly Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. He also worked on important threat reduction projects in the region.

Chair: Rose Gottemoeller, senior associate, Carnegie Endowment.

Martha Brill Olcott

Former Senior Associate, Russia and Eurasia Program and, Co-director, al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia

Olcott is professor emerita at Colgate University, having taught political science there from 1974 to 2002. Prior to her work at the endowment, Olcott served as a special consultant to former secretary of state Lawrence Eagleburger.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.