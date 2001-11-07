US-Russian Relations: Born Again Partnership or Marriage of Convenience?

After several years of recriminations, differences, and disappointment, U.S.-Russian relations have markedly improved since September 11th. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the United States offers the opportunity to deepen cooperation and possibly reach an historic agreement on nuclear offensive and defensive forces. Carnegie experts will provide a pre-summit briefing to lay out key agenda items, including cooperation in the war on terrorism and regional security, nuclear security, Russian economic development, and others.

Anders Åslund , senior associate, leading specialist on the Russian economy, and author of Rose Gottemoeller , senior associate, former Energy Department assistant secretary for nonproliferation and national security, and specialist in arms control issues in Russia and the other former Soviet states Andrew Kuchins , director of the Russian and Eurasian Program whose research focuses on foreign and security policy Anatol Lieven , senior associate, former correspondent forin Pakistan and Afghanistan, and author of the Carnegie policy brief, Thomas Carothers , vice president for studies will moderate.

