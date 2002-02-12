event

Bush to China: Beyond Rhetoric?

Tue. February 12th, 2002

The post-9/11 context for the trip, China's accession to the World Trade Organization, and Beijing's impending leadership change converge, making possible important improvements in the US-China relationship. But will Washington's lack of clarity on Taiwan, missile defense, and other issues spell trouble for long-term China policy?

At the event, the Carnegie Endowment released a new policy brief on the US-China relationship by program co-directors Minxin Pei and Michael Swaine. Click below to hear audio from the event.

· Minxin Pei, senior associate, will discuss US-China relations, Chinese domestic politics, the WTO transition, and Bush's new agenda for China. He is a leading analyst on Chinese politics and author of the Carnegie policy brief, Future Shock: The WTO and Political Change in China.

· Michael Swaine, senior associate, will address key security issues including Taiwan, missile defense, non-proliferation, and counter-terrorism. A former RAND director, he is one of the most prominent U.S. analysts in Chinese security studies.

· Veron Hung, associate, will look at legal reform in China. A former law professor, her forthcoming publication is Protection of Human Rights in the Context of Punishment of Minor Crimes in China (UN, 2002).

