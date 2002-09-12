Iraq: A New Approach

Registration
|• Joseph Cirincione (Moderator) – Director, Carnegie Endowment Non-Proliferation Project (Video | Audio)
|• Jessica T. Mathews – President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Video | Audio)
|• Charles G. Boyd (General U.S. Air Force, Ret.) – Henry A. Kissinger Fellow for National Security and European Affairs, Council on Foreign Relations (Video | Audio)
|• Ambassador Rolf Ekeus – Chairman, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute & Former Executive Chairman, UNSCOM (Video | Audio)
|• Patrick Clawson – Deputy Director, Washington Institute for Near East Policy (Video | Audio)
|• Questions and Answers (Video | Audio)
|• Reaction to President Bush's Speech to the UN (Video | Audio)
|• Watch entire presentation (Video | Audio)
