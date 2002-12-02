event

Making Globalization Work: Expanding the Benefits of Globalization to Working Families and the Poor

Mon. December 2nd, 2002

The conference provided a timely reality check, as top analysts and policy makers reviewed the empirical evidence regarding the impacts of globalization on workers, the poor and income inequality. Participants then laid out concrete policy alternatives in the areas of trade, employment conditions and social safety nets, designed to distribute the benefits of economic integration more broadly across and within countries. This new assessment is immediately relevant, as the sweeping advance of globalization in the 1990s has now encountered significant resistance given the slowdown of the global economy and criticism that economic liberalization has done too little to alleviate poverty.

To download conference resources -- offering analysis that goes beyond the sterile cliches about globalization -- please click on the links below.

Conference Agenda: PDF format

Transcript of Conference Proceedings :

  • Welcome & Opening Remarks
    Transcript in PDF format
    Jessica T. Mathews , President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
  • Panel I: Globalization, Poverty, Inequality & Employment
    Transcript in PDF format
    Moderator: Lael Brainard, The Brookings Institution
    Panelists: Martin Ravallion, World Bank; Branko Milanovic, World Bank; Eddy Lee, ILO; Gary Burtless, Brookings
  • Panel II: Are the Terms of Globalization Fair?
    Transcript in PDF format
    Moderator: Karen Tramontano, Global Fairness Initiative
    Panelists: Nancy Birdsall, CGD; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, The Economist; Gerry Rodgers, ILO
  • Panel III: What Role for Labor Standards in Development and Globalization?
    Transcript in PDF format
    Moderator: Sandra Polaski, Carnegie Endowment
    Panelists: Kimberly Elliott, IIE; Robert Lawrence, Harvard University and IIE; Anne Trebilcock, ILO
  • Panel IV: Social Protection: What Should National Policies Look Like?
    Transcript in PDF format
    Moderator: Sebastian Mallaby, The Washington Post
    Panelists: Ken Rogoff, IMF; Carol Graham, Brookings; Dalmer Hoskins, International Social Security Administration
  • Dinner Keynote Remarks
    Transcript in PDF format
    Introductory Remarks: Strobe Talbott, President, The Brookings Institution
    Keynote Speaker: Senator Chris Dodd

List of Conference Participants: PDF format

Invitation: PDF format

