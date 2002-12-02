Making Globalization Work: Expanding the Benefits of Globalization to Working Families and the Poor

Registration
The conference provided a timely reality check, as top analysts and policy makers reviewed the empirical evidence regarding the impacts of globalization on workers, the poor and income inequality. Participants then laid out concrete policy alternatives in the areas of trade, employment conditions and social safety nets, designed to distribute the benefits of economic integration more broadly across and within countries. This new assessment is immediately relevant, as the sweeping advance of globalization in the 1990s has now encountered significant resistance given the slowdown of the global economy and criticism that economic liberalization has done too little to alleviate poverty.
To download conference resources -- offering analysis that goes beyond the sterile cliches about globalization -- please click on the links below.
Transcript of Conference Proceedings :
- Welcome & Opening Remarks
Jessica T. Mathews , President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Panel I: Globalization, Poverty, Inequality & Employment
Moderator: Lael Brainard, The Brookings Institution
Panelists: Martin Ravallion, World Bank; Branko Milanovic, World Bank; Eddy Lee, ILO; Gary Burtless, Brookings
- Panel II: Are the Terms of Globalization Fair?
Moderator: Karen Tramontano, Global Fairness Initiative
Panelists: Nancy Birdsall, CGD; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, The Economist; Gerry Rodgers, ILO
- Panel III: What Role for Labor Standards in Development and Globalization?
Moderator: Sandra Polaski, Carnegie Endowment
Panelists: Kimberly Elliott, IIE; Robert Lawrence, Harvard University and IIE; Anne Trebilcock, ILO
- Panel IV: Social Protection: What Should National Policies Look Like?
Moderator: Sebastian Mallaby, The Washington Post
Panelists: Ken Rogoff, IMF; Carol Graham, Brookings; Dalmer Hoskins, International Social Security Administration
- Dinner Keynote Remarks
Introductory Remarks: Strobe Talbott, President, The Brookings Institution
Keynote Speaker: Senator Chris Dodd
