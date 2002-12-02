Making Globalization Work: Expanding the Benefits of Globalization to Working Families and the Poor

The conference provided a timely reality check, as top analysts and policy makers reviewed the empirical evidence regarding the impacts of globalization on workers, the poor and income inequality. Participants then laid out concrete policy alternatives in the areas of trade, employment conditions and social safety nets, designed to distribute the benefits of economic integration more broadly across and within countries. This new assessment is immediately relevant, as the sweeping advance of globalization in the 1990s has now encountered significant resistance given the slowdown of the global economy and criticism that economic liberalization has done too little to alleviate poverty.



To download conference resources -- offering analysis that goes beyond the sterile cliches about globalization

Welcome & Opening Remarks

Jessica T. Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace



Panel I: Globalization, Poverty, Inequality & Employment

Moderator: Lael Brainard, The Brookings Institution

Panelists: Martin Ravallion, World Bank; Branko Milanovic, World Bank; Eddy Lee, ILO; Gary Burtless, Brookings



Panel II: Are the Terms of Globalization Fair?

Moderator: Karen Tramontano, Global Fairness Initiative

Panelists: Nancy Birdsall, CGD; Zanny Minton-Beddoes, The Economist; Gerry Rodgers, ILO



Panel III: What Role for Labor Standards in Development and Globalization?

Moderator: Sandra Polaski, Carnegie Endowment

Panelists: Kimberly Elliott, IIE; Robert Lawrence, Harvard University and IIE; Anne Trebilcock, ILO



Panel IV: Social Protection: What Should National Policies Look Like?

Moderator: Sebastian Mallaby, The Washington Post

Panelists: Ken Rogoff, IMF; Carol Graham, Brookings; Dalmer Hoskins, International Social Security Administration



Dinner Keynote Remarks

Introductory Remarks: Strobe Talbott, President, The Brookings Institution

Keynote Speaker: Senator Chris Dodd

