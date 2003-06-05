Is Anti-Americanism a Self-Inflicted Wound?

Tune in on Thursday, June 5th at approximately 12 noon (ET)

Minxin Pei, author of "The Paradoxes of American Nationalism" in FOREIGN POLICY

Versus

Francis Fukuyama, author of The End of History



Moderated by

Jessica Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

In "The Paradoxes of American Nationalism," Carnegie Senior Associate Minxin Pei writes that nationalism in the United States is driven by a belief in the supremacy of its own democratic ideals. Elsewhere in the world, nationalism dwells on ancient glories and celebrates ethnic superiorities. What happens when the two perspectives collide? You get a superpower that has little empathy for historical grievances, and a global community that sees the United States as a self-righteous hegemon.

The debate will address Pei's premise, asking whether anti-Americanism is a self-inflicted wound--or a counterattack by resentful international elites who confuse consensus with legitimacy.

