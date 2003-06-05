event

Is Anti-Americanism a Self-Inflicted Wound?

Thu. June 5th, 2003

IMGXYZ311IMGZYXMinxin Pei, author of "The Paradoxes of American Nationalism" in FOREIGN POLICY
Versus
Francis Fukuyama, author of The End of History


Moderated by
Jessica Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

In "The Paradoxes of American Nationalism," Carnegie Senior Associate Minxin Pei writes that nationalism in the United States is driven by a belief in the supremacy of its own democratic ideals. Elsewhere in the world, nationalism dwells on ancient glories and celebrates ethnic superiorities. What happens when the two perspectives collide? You get a superpower that has little empathy for historical grievances, and a global community that sees the United States as a self-righteous hegemon.

The debate will address Pei's premise, asking whether anti-Americanism is a self-inflicted wound--or a counterattack by resentful international elites who confuse consensus with legitimacy.

Minxin Pei

Former Adjunct Senior Associate, Asia Program

Pei is Tom and Margot Pritzker ‘72 Professor of Government and the director of the Keck Center for International and Strategic Studies at Claremont McKenna College.