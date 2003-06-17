North Korea at the Crossroads: Prospects for a Comprehensive Settlement

IMGXYZ316IMGZYX

The ongoing crisis in North Korea encompasses many complex issues, including: weapons of mass destruction, proliferation, security, humanitarian, and long-term development. Some observers believe that the only solution to the problem at hand is a staged approach, whereby each of these issues is dealt with separately. Others believe that the solution lies in a multifaceted approach, in which humanitarian, developmental and security issues are comprehensively linked.

The Honourable Maurice F. Strong, Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Undersecretary-General of the United Nations, and Personal Envoy of U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan to the Korean Peninsula, is a proponent of the need for a comprehensive settlement to the North Korea conundrum.

Mr. Strong is perhaps one of the most qualified persons to speak broadly on the North Korea crisis. His wealth of public and private sector experience includes positions as Undersecretary General of the World Bank, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ontario Hydro, and Secretary-General of the 1992 United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (The Rio Earth Summit).

Jessica T. Mathews, President of the Carnegie Endowment for International

Peace, will moderate the question and answer session following Mr. Strong's remarks.



Please note that this event is a complement to the China Program's previous forum assessing Asian views of the North Korean crisis and U.S. policy.