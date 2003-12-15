REQUIRED IMAGE

Public Participation in China's Regulatory Process and Reform of Governance in China

Mon. December 15th, 2003

Professor Wang Xixin, Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Peking University’s School of Law speaks about public participation in China's policy-making process. The rise of the middle class in China has heightened the demand for public participation in the Chinese government’s decision-making processes. What experiments have taken place and to what extent can foreigners participate in these processes? What problems have been encountered? How does the Chinese government attempt to tackle these problems by enacting a piece of legislation called the Administrative Procedure Law?

