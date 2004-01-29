The Future of Political Reform in China

Registration
The China Program sponsored a conference to analyze the current trends and forces that have been driving--and blocking--political opening in China in the reform era. Four panels were convened: (1) China's Political Development since 1979, (2) The Changing Communist Party, (3) Emerging Pluralism in China, and (4) China's Legal Reform. Lorne Craner, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and Chuck Hagel, U.S. Senator, delivered keynote remarks.
Click on these links to view portions of the transcript:
Conference Agenda
Welcome and Introduction
Dr. Jessica T. Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Morning Keynote: Lorne Craner, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy,
Human Rights and Labor, "Democracy, Human Rights and U.S.-China Relations"
China's Political Development Since 1979
Session Chair: Dr. Bates Gill, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Professor Joseph Fewsmith, Boston University
Elite Changes and Prospects for Reform
Dr. Minxin Pei, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Is China's Transition Trapped?
Professor Yasheng Huang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management
The Economic Consequences of Lagging Political Reform
Changing Communist Party
Session Chair: Dr. Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Professor Roderick MacFarquhar, Harvard University
How Threatening is the Political Environment to the CCP?
Professor Bruce Dickson, George Washington University
Is the CCP Adapting to China's Social Changes?
Professor Cheng Li, Hamilton College
Is the CCP Becoming more Institutionalized?
Luncheon Keynote: Senator Chuck Hagel
Emerging Pluralism in China?
Session Chair: Richard Bush, Brookings Institution
Professor Tianjian Shi, Duke University
Electoral Reforms in China
Professor Elizabeth Perry, Harvard University
Popular Protest: Political Threat or Safety Valve?
Ms. Susan Lawrence, Far Eastern Economic Review
China's Changing Media
China's Legal Reform
Session Chair: Professor James V. Feinerman, Georgetown University Law School
Professor Benjamin Liebman, Columbia University Law School
Recent Trends in Legal Reform
Dr. Veron Hung, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
The Impact of WTO Entry on China's Legal Reform
Professor Jacques DeLisle, University of Pennsylvania Law School
Property Rights Reform in China