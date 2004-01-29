The Future of Political Reform in China

IMGXYZ347IMGZYXThe China Program sponsored a conference to analyze the current trends and forces that have been driving--and blocking--political opening in China in the reform era. Four panels were convened: (1) China's Political Development since 1979, (2) The Changing Communist Party, (3) Emerging Pluralism in China, and (4) China's Legal Reform. Lorne Craner, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, and Chuck Hagel, U.S. Senator, delivered keynote remarks.

Click on these links to view portions of the transcript:

Conference Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

Dr. Jessica T. Mathews, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Morning Keynote: Lorne Craner, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy,

Human Rights and Labor, "Democracy, Human Rights and U.S.-China Relations"

China's Political Development Since 1979

Session Chair: Dr. Bates Gill, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Professor Joseph Fewsmith, Boston University

Elite Changes and Prospects for Reform

Dr. Minxin Pei, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Is China's Transition Trapped?

Professor Yasheng Huang, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management

The Economic Consequences of Lagging Political Reform

Changing Communist Party

Session Chair: Dr. Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Professor Roderick MacFarquhar, Harvard University

How Threatening is the Political Environment to the CCP?

Professor Bruce Dickson, George Washington University

Is the CCP Adapting to China's Social Changes?

Professor Cheng Li, Hamilton College

Is the CCP Becoming more Institutionalized?



Luncheon Keynote: Senator Chuck Hagel

Emerging Pluralism in China?

Session Chair: Richard Bush, Brookings Institution

Professor Tianjian Shi, Duke University

Electoral Reforms in China

Professor Elizabeth Perry, Harvard University

Popular Protest: Political Threat or Safety Valve?

Ms. Susan Lawrence, Far Eastern Economic Review

China's Changing Media

China's Legal Reform

Session Chair: Professor James V. Feinerman, Georgetown University Law School

Professor Benjamin Liebman, Columbia University Law School

Recent Trends in Legal Reform

Dr. Veron Hung, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The Impact of WTO Entry on China's Legal Reform

Professor Jacques DeLisle, University of Pennsylvania Law School

Property Rights Reform in China