Experts Address Russian Democracy

Is Russia a democracy? Will Russia be a democracy in ten years? How has Vladimir Putin's rise to power influenced the course of democratic consolidation or the lack thereof? This event will launch the new Carnegie book, Between Dictatorship and Democracy – Russian Post-Communist Political Reform, by Michael McFaul, Nikolai Petrov and Andrei Ryabov, which seeks answers to these difficult, controversial questions.

Michael McFaul , senior associate with the Carnegie Endowment and author of Between Dictatorship and Democracy – Russian Post-Communist Political Reform

Leon Aron , resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute

Stephen Sestanovich , senior fellow for Russian and Eurasian Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations

George Perkovich , Carnegie Endowment vice president for studies, will moderate the discussion.