Political Reform in the Arab World: Whose Views?

Friday, May 7, 2004



Presenters:

Mustapha Kamel al Sayyid— Professor, Cairo University and former Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Endowment



Moderator:

Marina Ottaway— Senior Associate, Democracy and Rule of Law Project, Carnegie Endowment

Professor Mustapha Kamel al Sayyid analyzed political reform movements in the Arab world, with a particular emphasis on Egypt. Since the 1980's many Arab states, for example Egypt and Morocco, have experimented with political liberalization. Yet, liberalization always stops well short of substantial democratization, since governments ensure that regime change through the ballot box remains impossible. There are two main types of reform movements in the Arab world: Islamist and liberal democratic. Democrats push for reform primarily through statements affirming adherence to democratic norms, usually expressed at domestic and international conferences. Professor al Sayyid highlighted three recent pan-Arab pro-reform gatherings. The first two meetings, held in Alexandria and Beirut respectively, emphasized human rights and political liberalization. The Alexandria conference called for limits on state power, such as repealing emergency laws and granting citizens greater political rights. The Beirut meeting—attended by approximately 200 people from 18 Arab countries—demanded that governments allow free and fair elections and lift restrictions on non-Islamist political parties. The third gathering, sponsored by the Arab Business Council, focused on business related reform issues, such as promoting the rule of law and decreasing corruption. Though all three meetings featured lofty rhetoric and bold declarations, they seem unlikely to spur authoritarian governments to implement major reforms.



Islamist organizations, Professor al Sayyid explained, enjoy far more popular support and can pressure governments by organizing mass protests. As a result, an alliance between democrats and Islamists might offer the most effective means to challenge state power. Pro-democracy forces, however, often doubt the Islamists' commitment to pluralism and are frequently tempted to support the existing regimes' efforts to suppress political Islamic movements.

Despite the limitations and obstacles in the way of major reforms, he cautioned, it would be a mistake to dismiss recent reformist trends. He explained that current efforts at political liberalization differ from past efforts due to increased U.S. pressure and increased involvement by the business community and other civil society groups. While current reform efforts seem unlikely to produce full-blown democratization, many regimes may acquiesce to further political liberalization.

Synopsis prepared by Geoffrey Swenson, Junior Fellow with the Democracy and Rule of Law Project at the Carnegie Endowment.