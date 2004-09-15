REQUIRED IMAGE

Hong Kong's September 12 Legislative Elections

Wed. September 15th, 2004
Washington, D.C.

Despite widespread hopes, democrats in Hong Kong were unable to secure a majority of legislative seats in the September 12 elections.  Why were democrats unsuccessful? What are the implications of the elections on democratization in Hong Kong and on cross-Strait relations? And what role should the U.S. should play with regard to Hong Kong? Veron Hung, associate at the Carnegie Endowment, and Michael Swaine, senior associate at Carnegie, discussed these and other key questions at a breakfast event on September 15.  For a detailed summary of their remarks, click on Event Summary to the right. 

event speakers

Mei Ying Gechlik (Veron Hung)

Former Non-Resident Associate

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.