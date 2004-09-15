Hong Kong's September 12 Legislative Elections

Despite widespread hopes, democrats in Hong Kong were unable to secure a majority of legislative seats in the September 12 elections. Why were democrats unsuccessful? What are the implications of the elections on democratization in Hong Kong and on cross-Strait relations? And what role should the U.S. should play with regard to Hong Kong? Veron Hung, associate at the Carnegie Endowment, and Michael Swaine, senior associate at Carnegie, discussed these and other key questions at a breakfast event on September 15. For a detailed summary of their remarks, click on Event Summary to the right.