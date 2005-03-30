event

Political Reform in the Arab World: Reality and Illusions

Wed. March 30th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

12:45 - 1:45 pm (U.S. ET)

IMGXYZ374IMGZYX After years of much discussion and little action, several Arab countries seem to be taking steps toward political reform. How significant are the changes -- is real democratization on the horizon? Is this momentum illusory or sustainable? What has caused the new reform dynamic? 

The Carnegie Endowment's Democracy and Rule of Law project addresses these questions in a symposium of critical importance: Political Reform in the Arab World: Reality and Illusions.

IMGXYZ373IMGZYX Two leading Arab experts on political reform in the region lead the discussion. Mustapha Kamal al-Sayyid of Cairo University, one of the most prominent experts in the region on liberalization, will discuss regional developments. He is joined by Carnegie senior associate Amr Hamzawy, a leading expert on political reform in the Arab world. Nathan Brown, Carnegie senior associate, served as moderator.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyMiddle East
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.