Russia 2005: The Logic of Backsliding

Thu. March 24th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

This seminar features a presentation by leading Russian journalist and analyst Lilia Shevtsova on the current state of Russian domestic politics and the Putin administration. The discussion launches the revised edition of Dr. Shevtsova's book, Putin's Russia. Carnegie Endowment President Jessica T. Mathews chairs the session.

Lilia Shevtsova, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment, is one of Russia's most astute political analysts and a regular commentator on Russian domestic and foreign policies in Russian and international media. She is a prolific author of books, articles, and opinion pieces, including the highly acclaimed political biography entitled Yeltsin's Russia: Myths and Reality.

Lilia Shevtsova

Former Senior Associate, Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program, Moscow Center

Shevtsova chaired the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center, dividing her time between Carnegie’s offices in Washington, DC, and Moscow. She had been with Carnegie since 1995.