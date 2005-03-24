Russia 2005: The Logic of Backsliding

IMGXYZ371IMGZYX12:45 pm (U.S. Eastern Time)



This seminar features a presentation by leading Russian journalist and analyst Lilia Shevtsova on the current state of Russian domestic politics and the Putin administration. The discussion launches the revised edition of Dr. Shevtsova's book, Putin's Russia. Carnegie Endowment President Jessica T. Mathews chairs the session.



Lilia Shevtsova, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment, is one of Russia's most astute political analysts and a regular commentator on Russian domestic and foreign policies in Russian and international media. She is a prolific author of books, articles, and opinion pieces, including the highly acclaimed political biography entitled Yeltsin's Russia: Myths and Reality.