China's Currency: Not the Problem

Fri. June 24th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

With the escalation of rhetoric across the Pacific and with the U.S. Senate scheduled to vote on a 28-percent tariff on all Chinese goods if Beijing does not act promptly on its exchange rate, it is important to review the fundamental underpinnings of the charges against China.

The Carnegie China Program convened a seminar to explore the controversies surrounding the Chinese yuan.  Albert Keidel of the Carnegie Endowment presented key findings from his Policy Brief. Thomas Palley, Chief Economist of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, and Pieter Bottelier, Visiting Professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, commented on Keidel's presentation.

Albert Keidel

Keidel served as acting director and deputy director for the Office of East Asian Nations at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Before joining Treasury in 2001, he covered economic trends, system reforms, poverty, and country risk as a senior economist in the World Bank office in Beijing.

Thomas Palley

Pieter Bottelier

Bottelier was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s International Economics Program and senior adjunct professor of China studies at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), the Johns Hopkins University. His work currently focuses on China’s economic reform and development.