China's Currency: Not the Problem

With the escalation of rhetoric across the Pacific and with the U.S. Senate scheduled to vote on a 28-percent tariff on all Chinese goods if Beijing does not act promptly on its exchange rate, it is important to review the fundamental underpinnings of the charges against China.

The Carnegie China Program convened a seminar to explore the controversies surrounding the Chinese yuan. Albert Keidel of the Carnegie Endowment presented key findings from his Policy Brief. Thomas Palley, Chief Economist of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, and Pieter Bottelier, Visiting Professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, commented on Keidel's presentation.