Russia As the Chairman of the G-8

On September 21, 2005, the Carnegie Endowment hosted a meeting titled "Russia as Chairman of the G-8." Anders Aslund, Director of the Carnegie Russian and Eurasian Program, Rose Gottemoeller, Carnegie Senior Associate, and Michael McFaul, Carnegie Senior Associate, gave presentations. Vice President for Studies George Perkovich moderated the discussion. The panelists discussed Russia's policy goals during its G-8 chairmanship and how other G-8 countries might best develop their relations with Russia.
