Russia As the Chairman of the G-8

Wed. September 21st, 2005
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ412IMGZYXOn September 21, 2005, the Carnegie Endowment hosted a meeting titled "Russia as Chairman of the G-8." Anders Aslund, Director of the Carnegie Russian and Eurasian Program, Rose Gottemoeller, Carnegie Senior Associate, and Michael McFaul, Carnegie Senior Associate, gave presentations. Vice President for Studies George Perkovich moderated the discussion. The panelists discussed Russia's policy goals during its G-8 chairmanship and how other G-8 countries might best develop their relations with Russia.

Anders Aslund

Senior Associate, Director, Russian and Eurasian Program

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Michael McFaul

Senior Associate

In addition to his role at Carnegie, McFaul is Peter and Helen Bing Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and associate professor of political science at Stanford University.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.