Will Central Asia Have Another 'Second Chance'?

Thu. September 15th, 2005
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ411IMGZYXOn September 15, 2005, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a meeting titled "Will Central Asia Have Another 'Second Chance'?" with Carnegie Senior Associate Martha Brill Olcott. Robert Kaiser of The Washington Post and Ambassador Stephen Sestanovich of the Council on Foreign Relations served as discussants. The event, chaired by President of the Carnegie Endowment Jessica T. Mathews, launched Dr. Olcott’s new book Central Asia's Second Chance, published by the Carnegie Endowment in July 2005.

Martha Brill Olcott

Former Senior Associate, Russia and Eurasia Program and, Co-director, al-Farabi Carnegie Program on Central Asia

Olcott is professor emerita at Colgate University, having taught political science there from 1974 to 2002. Prior to her work at the endowment, Olcott served as a special consultant to former secretary of state Lawrence Eagleburger.