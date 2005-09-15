IMGXYZ411IMGZYXOn September 15, 2005, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a meeting titled "Will Central Asia Have Another 'Second Chance'?" with Carnegie Senior Associate Martha Brill Olcott. Robert Kaiser of The Washington Post and Ambassador Stephen Sestanovich of the Council on Foreign Relations served as discussants. The event, chaired by President of the Carnegie Endowment Jessica T. Mathews, launched Dr. Olcott’s new book Central Asia's Second Chance, published by the Carnegie Endowment in July 2005.