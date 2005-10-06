Russia and the Rule of Law

IMGXYZ417IMGZYXRobert Amsterdam, of the Toronto law firm Amsterdam & Peroff, delivered an address on the rule of law in Russia and the current state of the case against YUKOS head Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Anders Aslund, Director of the Carnegie Endowment Russian & Eurasian Program, moderated the discussion. During the question and answer session Mr. Amsterdam evaluated the bar and the bench in Russia. He also speculated on the possibility of exerting pressure for Russia to conform to international legal norms.