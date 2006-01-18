Iran: Next Steps for UN Security Council

The Iran nuclear story is moving fast, and an emergency meeting is scheduled for February 2, 2006, by the Governing Board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss whether Iran should be referred to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.



On January 18, 2006, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace held an on-site and phone in press conference where nonproliferation experts Pierre Goldschmidt and George Perkovich discussed the next steps in the Iran nuclear story and options for the UN Security Council, if Iran is reported.



Pierre Goldschmidt retired this June as Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Safeguards at the IAEA. As a Visiting Scholar with the Carnegie Endowment, Goldschmidt has written several analytical papers proposing constructive and pragmatic solutions to address the weaknesses of the nonproliferation regime.



George Perkovich, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment, has written extensively on and traveled to Iran.