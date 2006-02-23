Brazil's Trade Policy in the Doha Round

IMGXYZ452IMGZYX The Carnegie endowment hosted a discussion with Brazil's Ambassador to the World Trade Organization, H.E. Clodoaldo Hugueney. Ambassador Hugueney discussed Brazil's role in the Doha Round negotiations of the WTO, exploring the international debate over liberalization mechanisms for agriculture, industry, and services in detail. Sherman Katz, Senior Associate with the Trade, Equity and Development Project facilitated a discussion on the finer points of liberalization proposals between Ambassador Hugueney and representatives of the private sector, government, NGOs, and economists.