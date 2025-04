IMGXYZ459IMGZYX Sandra Polaski, director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Trade, Equity and Development project, presented the key results of a new global trade model commissioned to evaluate the impact of potential outcomes of the Doha Round of WTO negotiations on developing countries.

Detailed results of the model and discussion of policy implications are available online in the full text of the report Winners and Losers: Impact of the Doha Round on Developing Countries.