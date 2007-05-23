IMGXYZ702IMGZYXSenior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment, Ashley J. Tellis, joined former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Shankar Bajpai, and Lisa Curtis from the Heritage Foundation, in a panel to discuss U.S. and Indian foreign policy perspectives. In the panel, held as part of an all-day event on "U.S.-India relations: The Road Ahead" at the Heritage Foundation on May 23, 2007, Tellis, along with the other panelists, discussed how the United States and India view their foreign policy interests, particularly in Asia. He identified the main objectives of the U.S. and India with regard to this key region and described the convergences and divergences of their interests. Tellis concluded his speech by outlining the prospects for greater U.S.-Indian cooperation in the region and the world.