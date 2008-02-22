event

Russia After the Presidential Election: Major Challenges and Prospects for the Future

Fri. February 22nd, 2008
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ850IMGZYX Carnegie Moscow Center Scholar-in-Residence Nikolai Petrov discussed Russia's March 2 presidential elections, which are widely expected to usher in the rule of Dmitry Medvedev, President Putin's favored successor. Petrov provided analysis of the Putin regime's political structure, the likely policy trajectory of a Medvedev administration, and the problems that Russia's new president will have to tackle. He concluded that Russian politics will change substantially even in the next six months as key Kremlin factions etch out their role in the next administration. Carnegie's James F. Collins moderated the event.

Political ReformCaucasusRussia
event speakers

Nikolay Petrov

Former Scholar-in-Residence, Society and Regions Program, Moscow Center

Nikolay Petrov was the chair of the Carnegie Moscow Center’s Society and Regions Program. Until 2006, he also worked at the Institute of Geography at the Russian Academy of Sciences, where he started to work in 1982.

James F. Collins

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program; Diplomat in Residence

Ambassador Collins was the U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation from 1997 to 2001 and is an expert on the former Soviet Union, its successor states, and the Middle East.