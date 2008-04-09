Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making

Acclaimed author and visiting scholar at Carnegie, David Rothkopf discusses how a select, insular group of the six thousand most powerful people on the planet make daily decisions that impact the lives of millions across borders and develop ideas that are shaping the history of our times. In his new book, Superclass, Rothkopf reveals a harsh truth: The most powerful individuals in the world are not elected. Indeed, they have helped shape a system that is producing historic inequities not just in wealth but in the distribution of world power.