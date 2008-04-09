event

Superclass: The Global Power Elite and the World They Are Making

Wed. April 9th, 2008
Washington, D.C.

Acclaimed author and visiting scholar at Carnegie, David Rothkopf discusses how a select, insular group of the six thousand most powerful people on the planet make daily decisions that impact the lives of millions across borders and develop ideas that are shaping the history of our times. In his new book, Superclass, Rothkopf reveals a harsh truth: The most powerful individuals in the world are not elected. Indeed, they have helped shape a system that is producing historic inequities not just in wealth but in the distribution of world power.

event speakers

David Rothkopf

Former Visiting Scholar

David Rothkopf was a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment as well as the former CEO and editor in chief of the FP Group.

Mark Medish

Former Visiting Scholar

Medish served in the Clinton administration as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2000 to 2001.