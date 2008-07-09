The European Union and the Start of the French Presidency

France assumed the presidency of the European Union earlier this month as Europe tries to move forward after Ireland’s rejection of the Lisbon Treaty. To better understand where the EU is today and French leadership objectives, the Carnegie Endowment hosted French Ambassador to the United States Pierre Vimont for an in-depth discussion on the future of the EU.

The EU Today

Vimont acknowledged that today is a challenging time of transition and reflection in Europe. Public opinion polls indicate that European citizens support the EU, but are uneasy with expansion. As new states join, fundamental questions arise concerning the underlying objectives of the EU. These questions have never been adequately addressed because states differ in their vision for the Union. Finding a balance between expansion and stasis is further complicated by the EU’s unique system of governance in which some policies are handled by Brussels, and others remain under domestic control. Vimont contends that this system will become even more flexible as the EU expands, and that a federal-system is a very long way off.

Priorities of the French Presidency

Vimont began by citing the four official priorities for the French presidency: Climate Change and Energy; Agriculture; Immigration; and European Defense. He then identified three broader categories that will require France’s attention:

1. Current Proposals by the European Commission:

- Climate and Energy: It is necessary to implement the EU’s commitments on climate change, including last year’s G-8 Summit commitment to reduce greenhouse emissions 20%, increase renewable energy 20%, and reduce energy consumption 20%, all by 2020. With a Post-Kyoto treaty set to be finalized by next year, the EU wants to speak with a unified voice on the issue and must work to build consensus among members.

- Common Agriculture Policy (CAP): Approximately 42% of the EU budget is represented by CAP and many partner states believe that number should be reduced. Coming to an agreement on Cap will require difficult negotiations. This looming tension is complicating Europe’s response to the global food crises and its relationship with developing countries.

-External EU Relations: Vimont cited ongoing negotiations with Croatia and Turkey, and the question of whether or not to open up negotiations with Balkan nations who are eager to begin the accession process. Similarly important are partnership agreements the EU will need to negotiate with countries like Russia and the Ukraine.

2. Issues Imposed by Circumstance:

- Irish Referendum: In preparing for the presidency, France did not anticipate the no-vote. France will focus on brokering cooperation with Irish leaders and the European commission so the process can move forward.

- Economy: Address oil and food prices.

- Diplomacy: Issues surrounding the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Vimont noted that nations across the Middle East want the EU to get more involved in the various issues facing the region.

3. France’s Initiatives:

- Immigration: Establish a statement of principles that will help create a common immigration policy. France will try to define what should be legal immigration, how to manage illegal immigration, how to recognize current illegal immigrants, how to address questions concerning political asylum, and whether or not to increase development aid to countries of origin of immigrants.

- European Defense: Update the European strategy concept that was adopted in 2002 to take into account threats like terrorism, cyber attacks, and improving internal security through greater cooperation.

- Union for Mediterranea: Vimont hopes to breathe new life into the Barcelona Process. Countries on both sides of the Mediterranean will have to agree on a system of governance that will allow for greater parity. Projects of common interest that could aid in this unification process might include controlling pollution in the Mediterranean.

Vimont concluded his talk by touching upon transatlantic issues. He noted that problems that there is a greater sense the U.S. and Europe are facing the same challenges- climate change, energy, financial system - and the question now is how to work together to address these serious problems successfully.

Vimont took questions from the audience on a variety of issues:

Consensus Decision Making: The EU has considered moving away from unanimity, but embracing a 2/3 system would be moving toward a federalized Europe. European integration needs federal institutions, but fully implementing a 2/3 system could cause countries to leave the Union. Unanimity will be necessary for the years ahead.

EU Expansion: France will be a loyal partner with the European Commission, and if the Commission wishes to pursue further expansion, France will present it to the member states and abide by their decision. Vimont expressed particular hope that new negotiations with Turkey continue.

EU-US Free Trade Agreement: France supports the Transatlantic Economic Council, which focuses on practical problems. If the Council is successful, then a free trade agreement could be discussed more seriously.

European Popular Opinion: The EU can become more popular among citizens if it can show that it is able to help support citizens in accordance with Europe’s economic values.

European Defense: All 27 member states should participate in European military campaigns, not just the large nations. There are a whole host of logistical and procurement issues that face a move toward a unified European defense, and Europe should start to address them now.

NATO and European Defense: A common European defense will complement NATO by helping with the division of labor regarding international operations. Europe has spearheaded operations in Africa, and Vimont foresees that sort of activity increasing. Thinking further afield, it is necessary to think about the future of NATO: who is a member state, and whether it should expand beyond a military alliance into civilian issues.