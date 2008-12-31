event

Crisis in Gaza

Wed. December 31st, 2008
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ1092IMGZYX The continuing violence in Gaza between Israel and Hamas is reverberating across the entire region, generating increased scrutiny on the Egyptian government’s role in the crisis, and opening new opportunities for mediation by moderate states like Turkey. Carnegie experts in the Middle East and DC explain the various regional perspectives on the conflict, its current impact on neighboring nations, and its possible outcome.

Key Points:

  • Hamas has not rejected a newly brokered, mediated ceasefire and would likely accept one. Unlike the 2006 war between Israel and Hizbollah, which left Hizbollah with greater political power, Hamas is unlikely to strengthen its influence as a result of the violence.
     
  • The Egyptian government, along with some others in the region, sees Hamas control of Gaza as a national security problem. By closing its border crossings with Gaza, it is weathering a campaign of Arab media and public outrage and accusations that it is complicit in Israeli actions.
     
  • By talking with Israel and sending its prime minister to Syria for negotiations with Hamas, Turkey will have more influence when the time comes to mediate and ultimately shape the outcome of the conflict.
     
  • The Israelis have not set Hamas’ destruction as an immediate objective of military action, which makes it easier for them to declare victory, even if—as is likely—Hamas retains power in Gaza.
     
  • Hizbollah has not threatened any action; it appears Lebanon will remain out of the conflict.
event speakers

Paul Salem

Former Director and Senior Associate, Middle East Center

Salem was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Marina Ottaway

Former Senior Associate, Middle East Program

Before joining the Endowment, Ottaway carried out research in Africa and in the Middle East for many years and taught at the University of Addis Ababa, the University of Zambia, the American University in Cairo, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Amr Hamzawy

Director, Middle East Program

Amr Hamzawy is a senior fellow and the director of the Carnegie Middle East Program. His research and writings focus on governance in the Middle East and North Africa, social vulnerability, and the different roles of governments and civil societies in the region.

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.