Consolidating Civilian Rule in Pakistan

For more than two years Pakistan's civilian government has withstood the challenges of a virulent insurgency, economic crisis, and the pressures of U.S. counterinsurgency operations. While civilian rule has endured, Pakistan's military remains a powerful political influence.

Ambassador Tariq Fatemi assessed the current efficiency of Pakistan's civilian government and the key impediments for the consolidation of civilian rule. He also discussed the prospects for the establishment of an effective and politically influential civilian government. Carnegie's Ashley J. Tellis moderated the event.