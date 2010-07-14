event

Consolidating Civilian Rule in Pakistan

Wed. July 14th, 2010
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ2583IMGZYXFor more than two years Pakistan's civilian government has withstood the challenges of a virulent insurgency, economic crisis, and the pressures of U.S. counterinsurgency operations. While civilian rule has endured, Pakistan's military remains a powerful political influence.  

Ambassador Tariq Fatemi assessed the current efficiency of Pakistan's civilian government and the key impediments for the consolidation of civilian rule. He also discussed the prospects for the establishment of an effective and politically influential civilian government. Carnegie's Ashley J. Tellis moderated the event. 

Political ReformSecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndiaPakistan
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ashley J. Tellis

Senior Fellow

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Tariq Fatemi