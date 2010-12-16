Research Scoping Workshop: Integrated Transportation Strategies to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

IMGXYZ2788IMGZYXCarnegie hosted an invitation-only discussion on launching a significant research initiative focused on maximizing carbon reductions within the transportation sector. Building upon the groundbreaking work of Moving Cooler: An Analysis of Transportation Strategies for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, knowledgeable leaders convened to design the next phase of research to reduce GHG emissions from surface transportation. The proposed study will investigate the effectiveness of integrated regional strategies and the national implications of these findings.

Working with technical partners Cambridge Systematics, Inc., and the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University, this new research will analyze integrated bundles of carbon reduction measures that include vehicle efficiency and alternative fuels in combination with demand side strategies such as pricing, land use, and investment.