Research Scoping Workshop: Integrated Transportation Strategies to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Thu. December 16th, 2010
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ2788IMGZYXCarnegie hosted an invitation-only discussion on launching a significant research initiative focused on maximizing carbon reductions within the transportation sector. Building upon the groundbreaking work of Moving Cooler: An Analysis of Transportation Strategies for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions, knowledgeable leaders convened to design the next phase of research to reduce GHG emissions from surface transportation. The proposed study will investigate the effectiveness of integrated regional strategies and the national implications of these findings.

Working with technical partners Cambridge Systematics, Inc., and the Nicholas Institute for Environmental Policy Solutions at Duke University, this new research will analyze integrated bundles of carbon reduction measures that include vehicle efficiency and alternative fuels in combination with demand side strategies such as pricing, land use, and investment.

Deborah Gordon

Former Director and Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Gordon was director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.