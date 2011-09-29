Security Challenges and Frozen Conflicts in the Euro-Atlantic Space: Romania’s Perspective

IMGXYZ3210IMGZYXRomania occupies a strategic position on the edge of the European Union and the Black Sea. Its proximity to areas of unresolved conflict, such as Transnistria, makes Romania – a member of NATO since 2004 – an important partner in the context of Euro-Atlantic security. Speaking at Carnegie, the Honorable Cristian Diaconescu, the vice president of the Senate of Romania, assessed Romania’s contributions to Euro-Atlantic security and commented on some of the challenges facing his country. Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky moderated.

Romania’s Engagement

Domestic Reform: Romania has fully embraced the rule of law, Diaconescu argued. The country has taken the necessary steps to ensure greater protection of human rights, especially the rights of minority groups. Even in nationalist discourse, xenophobia is not an issue in Romanian politics, Diaconescu added.



Regional Issues

Transnistria: Transnistria – a breakaway region of Moldova bordering Ukraine – is Europe’s last remaining frozen conflict. Diaconescu described the unrecognized state as a “black hole” devoid of sovereignty. Such frozen conflicts represent a major security threat because they facilitate various kinds of illegal trafficking, Diaconescu added. He stressed that no territory has ever gained international recognition simply by breaking away from another state. He expressed confidence that the current 5+2 conflict resolution process will bring about a settlement in accordance with international law.



Transnistria – a breakaway region of Moldova bordering Ukraine – is Europe’s last remaining frozen conflict. Diaconescu described the unrecognized state as a “black hole” devoid of sovereignty. Such frozen conflicts represent a major security threat because they facilitate various kinds of illegal trafficking, Diaconescu added. He stressed that no territory has ever gained international recognition simply by breaking away from another state. He expressed confidence that the current 5+2 conflict resolution process will bring about a settlement in accordance with international law. Energy Security: Diaconescu highlighted the potential for resource-rich countries to use energy as a weapon. While Romania is able to supply most of the required energy to its citizens, Diaconescu argued that countries such as Bulgaria and Slovakia are unable to provide enough energy without importing from Russia. The recent gas disputes between Russia and Ukraine expose the vulnerability of countries dependent on Russian energy.



Relations with Russia

Diaconescu acknowledged that Russia is the most important actor in the region. Nevertheless, Romania was the last European country to establish a formal treaty with Russia in 2003. Negotiating the past, Diaconescu said, was the most difficult part of the process. Yet despite their historical baggage, Romania and Russia maintain strong economic ties and cooperate on counter-trafficking and counter-terrorism in the Black Sea region, Diaconescu concluded.

