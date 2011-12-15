The Washington Post's Pamela Constable and Carnegie’s Stephen Tankel discussed U.S. policy toward Pakistan and Pakistan's relationship with terrorist organizations operating within its borders. In his new book, Storming the World Stage: The Story of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Tankel traces the development of the Pakistani militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) into an organization with global reach and details why the Pakistani security establishment is unlikely to dismantle its long-time proxy any time soon. As both Tankel and Constable noted, comprehending how LeT why and has grown can provide a window into understanding other Pakistani groups that have expanded in recent years.

Understanding Lashkar-e-Taiba

The secret to understanding LeT’s evolution lies in grasping the two dualities that define it. As Tankel explained: first, it is a missionary and a militant organization; second, it is a pan-Islamist outfit and a Pakistan proxy. Born during the anti-Soviet jihad in Afghanistan, with the help of state support it grew into the most feared militant group in South Asia well as a major social welfare provider in Pakistan.