Ukrainian Identity 20 Years After Independence

IMGXYZ3357IMGZYXThis year marks the twentieth anniversary of the creation of an independent Ukraine. Ukrainians from a variety of cultural, religious, and geopolitical backgrounds are united within the common borders of an independent state, but there are still no easy answers to questions of Ukrainian identity.

With numerous myths about Ukraine prevailing in the European Union, Carnegie Europe went beyond the usual political and economic analyses to tackle these broader issues. Two expert panels, bringing together six prominent Ukrainian scholars, examined the question of Ukrainian identity. The first panel addressed the socio-cultural perspective, discussing how perception gaps at home and abroad can be bridged, while the second focused on the key formative issues for the upcoming generation of Ukrainians.

Carnegie Europe's director Jan Techau delivered the welcome remarks.

This event was co-sponsored by the Ukraine National Initiatives to Enhance Reforms (UNITER) project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in the framework of the activities of the Civic Expert Council within the Ukrainian part of the EU-Ukraine Cooperation Committee.