Former Libyan National Transitional Council Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni

Former Libyan National Transition Council (NTC) Acting Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni spoke about his experience with the Libyan revolution and the economic and political future of the country. Tarhouni had been exiled by the Qaddafi regime and, prior to the revolution, lived in the United States. He returned to Libya at the beginning of the uprising and played an important role in the country’s liberation. Carnegie’s Marina Ottaway facilitated the discussion.

Appreciation for the Role of NATO and the United States

Tarhouni began his remarks by expressing his elation on Libya’s new-found freedom and the great journey the country had made in a very short period of time; he also expressed his appreciation for the support received from NATO members, particularly the United States.

Timing : The United States arranged for the no-fly zone at a time when there was “no money” in the decision, Tarhouni said. Washington could have delayed action without blame. He stated that Libyans truly appreciate the U.S. response.



: The United States arranged for the no-fly zone at a time when there was “no money” in the decision, Tarhouni said. Washington could have delayed action without blame. He stated that Libyans truly appreciate the U.S. response. Critical Role: The NTC and Libyan rebels would have been unable to stop Qaddafi’s forces from marching on Benghazi, Tarhouni stated. NATO bombers came in at the right time and saved lives; Tarhouni contended that by doing this, they also saved the entire revolution.

Looking Forward: Reasons for Optimism

Tarhouni expressed optimism that Libya would be able to transition from a revolution to a state.

Moderate Islam : Libyans enjoy a moderate version of Islam that emphasizes a personal relationship with God, rather than a necessarily public one, Tarhouni said.



: Libyans enjoy a moderate version of Islam that emphasizes a personal relationship with God, rather than a necessarily public one, Tarhouni said. Sectarian Divisions : Unlike many countries in the region, Tarhouni added, Libya does not have significant sectarian divisions.



: Unlike many countries in the region, Tarhouni added, Libya does not have significant sectarian divisions. Wealth : Libya is a wealthy nation with a very small population; many of the economic problems other nations face will not be a substantial issue for the country.



: Libya is a wealthy nation with a very small population; many of the economic problems other nations face will not be a substantial issue for the country. Experience : Libya has already experimented with a form of democracy earlier in its history, paving the way for a culture of discourse in the country. Tarhouni explained that it is important to build the new Libyan government within the parameters of the country’s culture, religion, economic and social context. While there are universal human values, Libya’s form of government will not and should not necessarily mimic the American or British model, he said.



: Libya has already experimented with a form of democracy earlier in its history, paving the way for a culture of discourse in the country. Tarhouni explained that it is important to build the new Libyan government within the parameters of the country’s culture, religion, economic and social context. While there are universal human values, Libya’s form of government will not and should not necessarily mimic the American or British model, he said. A Model for the Region: A successful Libya will have positive ramifications for neighboring countries in the Middle East and for the relationship with the West, he added.

Looking Forward: Challenges Ahead