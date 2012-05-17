Putin’s Return and U.S. Presidential Elections: What Are the Prospects for Russian-American Relations?

IMGXYZ3872IMGZYX2012 is an election year for both Russia and the United States. Presidential elections have already taken place in Russia, and they will be held in the United States in November. It remains to be seen how these political changes might affect Russian-American relations. Matthew Rojansky, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment, spoke about how bilateral relations might change at an event hosted by the Carnegie Moscow Center. Carnegie Moscow Center’s Dmitri Trenin introduced the event and Carnegie Moscow Center’s Peter Topychkanov moderated.

Russia’s Significance for the United States

According to Rojansky, Russia’s significance for the United States is currently both small in economic and human rights terms and large on issues of European security. At the same time, Rojansky added, many Americans still retain their Cold War era skepticism toward Russia.

Russian-American Relations After the Breakup of the Soviet Union

The Breakup of the Soviet Union: Rojansky explained that Americans perceived the breakup of the Soviet Union as a victory that had enabled the development of capitalism and democracy. In Russia, however, the breakup of the Soviet Union is perceived as a dark moment in the country’s history, and the subsequent chaos, corruption, poverty, and the diminished role of Russia in international affairs are viewed as a tragedy. Rojansky emphasized that in the years following the breakup, the United States frequently played the role of a donor to the new Russian Federation, which established an unequal relationship between Russia and the United States.



The Influence of the U.S. Elections on the Bilateral Relations

Obama’s Victory: If Obama wins the presidential elections, it will most likely mean that Washington will continue to strive for cooperation with Russia, Rojansky argued. At the same time, he noted that excessively close relations between Russia and the United States are not in Obama’s interest; in particular, his administration became vulnerable to criticism due to the signing of the New START Treaty.



If Obama wins the presidential elections, it will most likely mean that Washington will continue to strive for cooperation with Russia, Rojansky argued. At the same time, he noted that excessively close relations between Russia and the United States are not in Obama’s interest; in particular, his administration became vulnerable to criticism due to the signing of the New START Treaty. Romney’s Victory: According to Rojansky, it is harder to predict what Republication presidential nominee Mitt Romney’s actions might be as president. On the one hand, he is surrounded by advisors that criticize Putin; on the other hand, the Republicans will still have to build relations with Putin. Rojansky noted that Romney’s previous business experience may help him find common ground with the Russian president.

No matter the outcome of the elections, Rojansky stressed, Russia will remain an important U.S. partner.

Putin’s Return and Russia’s Foreign Policy