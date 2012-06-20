Algeria: Political and Security Challenges

Algeria faces complex political and security challenges. The victory of the long-ruling National Liberation Front in May’s general elections has been met with public apathy and alienation, and is viewed as illegitimate by both Islamist and socialist opposition movements. President Abdel-Aziz Bouteflika’s health is ailing and his term ends in 2014, raising questions about the legitimacy and stability of the political system. Algeria also faces threats from al-Qaeda affiliates, regional tensions, and problematic relations with its neighbors in the wake of the Arab Spring.



To discuss these challenges and possible solutions, the Carnegie Middle East Center hosted a discussion with Algerian political scholar Abdennour Benantar. Carnegie’s Yezid Sayigh moderated the event.

Political Paralysis

Incomplete Transition: The Algerian transition from an authoritarian to democratic government initiated in 1989 is still underway, Benantar said. Unlike in countries in Latin America, Eastern Europe and Iberia, the National Liberation Front wasn’t seriously challenged by a new opposition party during the Civil War and has maintained its grasp on political power.



Absent Opposition: The National Liberation Front (NLF) continues to benefit from the absence of any true political opposition in Algeria, Benantar argued. By strategically manipulating discord among small opposition parties and cooperating only with radical Salafist groups with no political aspirations, the NLF has successfully minimized the influence of any opposing groups without officially disbanding them.

Avoiding the Arab Spring

Many scholars and news outlets have expressed surprise that Algeria has avoided the Arab Spring, particularly given its proximity to Libya, Tunisia, and Morocco. Benantar explained that for a handful of reasons–both historical and contemporary–Algeria’s apparent immunity to these movements should not be surprising.

Black Decade Memories: Most citizens still remember the violence and disarray of the 1990s, explained Benantar, leaving them reluctant to initiate or take part in Arab Spring-style protests. This inaction does not reflect support for the regime, he emphasized, but rather a general fear of the unrest and violence that could result from political upheaval.



Security Challenges

Algeria faces a number of security challenges both on its immediate borders and from its Mediterranean and Saharan neighbours.